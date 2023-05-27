Adheenams Speak On Sengol Significance As They Leave For New Parliament Inauguration

A day ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenams have left for Delhi from Chennai to attend the inauguration ceremony in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport on Saturday, Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Seer said, "We are leaving to attend the event tomorrow. The new building will bring a new form to the Indian government." He asserted that the new Parliament building will make sure that the message of the Indian government being just and equal is spread throughout the world.

On sacred 'Sengol', he said, "The Sengol belongs to Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, the people of the mutt know the real history and the significance of Sengol... There is a Nandi idol on the top, which means justice. When the Sengol sits in a place, it means justice is prevailing in that place."

'Now that the govt is in the hands of PM Modi...': Adheenam seer

He also stated that many things were written about Sengol in the past, signifying its importance. “In the past, the King had to have Sengol with him to make sure that the government was administered in a just way. Therefore, now that the government is in the hands of PM Narendra Modi, it will make sense that he has Sengol in the Parliament building for a very equal and righteous and democratic government," he said.

The seer also asserted that the sacred sceptre does not belong to one particular religion. "Even if it comes from a religious background, it does not mean it only sticks to Hinduism; it is common for all," he said. He also said the Adheenaam will present a small token of gratitude to PM Modi.

Notably, On August 14, 1947, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru received the 'Sengol' as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British. This historical artefact, representing a significant moment in India's history, will now be handed over to PM Modi on May 28. The ceremonial transfer will take place during a special event, where the head priest of Madurai Adheenam will present the 'Sengol' to the Prime Minister as he is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28. 'Sengol,' which symbolises the historic transfer of power from the British to India, will be preserved as a legacy within the new Parliament building.