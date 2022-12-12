Adhikari Moves PIL Before HC Seeking Retd Judge's Appointment As Panchayat Poll Spl Observer

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday moved a PIL before the Calcutta High Court praying for appointment of a retired high court judge as special observer for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state in 2023.

The BJP MLA also sought deployment of central forces during the elections, apprehending highhandedness on the part of ruling TMC activists.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj is likely to take up the PIL for hearing on Tuesday, Adhikari's lawyer Suryaneel Das said.

Claiming that opposition candidates may face obstacles in filing nominations at the block and district level, the petitioner also prayed that they be allowed to submit their papers at the state election commission office in Kolkata.

