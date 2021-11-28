Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Requests Om Birla To Ease Restrictions On Media Entry In Parliament

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday, November 28, wrote to Speaker Om Birla, demanding to ease restrictions that limit media persons' entry to the press gallery of the Parliament. He has urged the LS Speaker to provide all necessary facilities to media persons to cover the Parliamentary proceedings in a free and fair manner.

Stating that India is a parliamentary democratic country where media is considered as the fourth pillar of democracy, he said, "It is very sad and strange that the media is being restricted by the present regime from converting the proceedings of the temple of our democracy i.e., the Parliament".

According to the Congress leader, for the past one and half years, most media persons have been denied entry to the Press Gallery and further restricted interactions with the Parliamentarians in line with COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. He further said that the restrictions imposed on the media persons continue considering the coverage of the Parliamentary proceedings though all the malls, restaurants, theatres, and other public places have been allowed to function with 100% capacity. Terming this as 'against the spirit of Parliamentary democracy', Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in the letter, "I am concerned that there is a dangerous trend emerging to isolate the Parliament and the Parliamentarians from media scrutiny".

Winter Session of Parliament

The government has listed 26 bills for introduction in Parliament during the Winter Session, which is set to start on November 29. The opening day proceedings are likely to be political as the government has decided to introduce The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. Some of the notable proposed laws include the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Image: ANI/PTI