Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams BJP On Security Breach At Vadra Residence

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday, December 3, slammed the BJP over the security breach of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence on Monday. Chowdhury accused the government of not keeping their promise made in the Lok Sabha. He also mentioned that the government suppresses the voice of the Opposition.

'Opposition not allowed to speak'

Speaking to the media Chowdhury said, "Talking about the issues of Priyanka Gandhi is our right because she is the General Secretary of our party. Earlier Amit Shah had said that the security of Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be taken care of by the government. He mentioned that the security given will be no less than SPG but it will surely be greater. But after all the promises made by the Home Minister inside the house, someone managed to enter into the residence of Priyanka Gandhi this shows the flaws in the government and for this, we will protest." "Even today we are ready to protest over these issues but we are not allowed to speak. They want that not only inside the house but also outside we must keep quite. The industrialists, the Governor of RBI no one has a right to speak against them. Even if the Opposition tries to speak against them, they are put in jail. If we speak inside the house there also we are stopped from mounting out voices," he added.

Security Breach at Priyanka Vadra's house

A major security breach was reported from the New Delhi residence of Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last week of November. The incident occurred days after the security of the Gandhi family was downgraded after they lost the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover. A car apparently drove into the house of the Congress leader in Delhi's Lodhi Estate, when she was holding a meeting inside. The vehicle holding five people entered the Vadra premises, and the people including a young girl came out of the car to approach Priyanka Gandhi for photos. The people reportedly walked straight to her garden and claimed that they came from Uttar Pradesh just to get a photograph with the senior Congress leader. When queried by Vadra's staff, the CRPF officials said that the car was allowed by the Delhi Police inside the property. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's office has now filed a complaint with the concerned authorities.

SPG cover of the Gandhi family withdrawn

Home Ministry withdrew the SPG cover of the Gandhi family earlier in November and replaced it with the 'Z-plus' security cover by the CRPF. Earlier this week, the Lok Sabha passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, as per which the SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are now guarded by the CRPF officials and the National Security Guards (NSG). The SPG was set up in 1985 specifically for the security of Prime Ministers after the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her security guards a year before.

