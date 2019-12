Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for his statement about the "communal" parties in Kerala associated with Congress and said that the Home Minister can check the Constitution, which shows that Kerala Muslim League is a secular party. He further questioned Amit Shah, that if the Congress-Sena alliance bothers the BJP government, why did the party first form an alliance with Sena for a long period? Was it communal? he asked.