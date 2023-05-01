Adi Kailash Pilgrims To Be Offered Uttarakhand's Local Dishes At KMVN Camps From May 4

Adi Kailash pilgrims will be offered Uttarakhand's local dishes besides north and south Indian delicacies at the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam's tourist reception centres.

The pilgrimage will begin on May 4.

Dinesh Gururani, in charge of a tourist reception centre (TRC) in Pithoragarh said, “Local dishes like ‘Bhat ki Churkani’, ‘Gahat ke Dubke’, ‘Jhangore ki Kheer’ and ‘Pahari Raita’ will be served to the tourist at the KMVN's tourist reception centres” Adi Kailash, located in Vyas Valley, is a popular pilgrimage destination near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

"A total of 152 pilgrims have registered online for the Adi Kailash yatra this year," he said.

Nigam officials expressed concern over continuing snowfall and rain at places like Jolingkong on the Yatra route which is full of snow. "As the Jolingkong area, on the way to Adi Kailash, is full of snow at present and getting daily snowfall, it will be a cause for concern if the snow does not melt before the batches of pilgrims begin to arrive,” said Dhan Singh Bisht, in charge of a TRC at Dharchula camp.

The Adi Kailash pilgrimage which has a duration of eight days will have main halts in Pithoragarh, Dharchula, Gunji, Bundi, Chaukori and Bhimtal. The Yatra was started by the KMVN after the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra became uncertain after 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

"We are trying to establish the Adi Kailash yatra as an alternative to the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra, as the Adi Kailash peak is considered by locals as the original home of lord Shiva," Gururani said.