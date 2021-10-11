Adityanath directs UPPCL chairman to take necessary steps for adequate coal supply to power plants

Lucknow, Oct 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed UP Power Corporation Ltd Chairman M Devaraj to do a thorough review regarding the supply of coal to power plants in the state, and directed him to take all necessary steps to ensure adequate coal supply to power plants of the state.

Adityanath also gave instructions to ensure continuous power supply in urban and rural areas between 6 pm and 7 am as the festival season is going on.

The CM, while holding a meeting with power department officials via video conferencing, directed the chairman of UPPCL to conduct a "thorough review regarding the supply of coal to power plants in the state".

He said all necessary steps should be taken to ensure adequate coal supply to the power plants of the state, according to a statement issued here.

The chief minister also gave instructions to ensure continuous power supply in urban and rural areas of the state from 6 pm to 7 am.

He also said that currently, the festival season is going on and the people of the state are celebrating Navratri; Ramlila is also going on at various places.

At such times, an uninterrupted power supply at night is essential, the CM said.

The CM said consumers are troubled by erroneous electricity bills, which affects the collection of bills.

"The consumer should not suffer due to erroneous electricity bills. Strict action should be taken against the electricity billing agencies not working as per the agreement. The security of such agencies should be confiscated, along with getting an FIR against them, blacklisting should also be done," he said.

The chief minister directed to implement the one-time settlement scheme (OTS) for settlement of the electricity bills.

He added that faulty transformers must be replaced in 48 hours in rural areas and 24 hours in urban areas as per the prescribed arrangements and the quality of the replaced transformers should also be checked.

The chief minister said that immediate action should be taken regarding the subsidy given to the farmers and immediate tubewell connections should be provided to them after they apply. PTI ABN HRS hrs

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)