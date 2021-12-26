Last Updated:

Adityanath Pays Tributes To IAF Pilot Killed In MiG-21 Crash

Press Trust Of India

Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, who was killed in the MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer last week.

Sinha was a resident of Lucknow.

According to an official statement, Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh government will extend all possible help to Sinha's family.

Sinha's plane crashed during a training sortie in Jaisalmer's Desert National Park area on December 24.

According to eyewitnesses, the plane burst into flames before hitting the ground. PTI NAV DIV DIV

