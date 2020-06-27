Yogi Adityanath To Visit Ayodhya On June 28, Review Progress Of Ram Temple Construction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to review the progress on the planned construction of a Lord Ram temple. The CM is scheduled to land in the city around noon and is likely to stay till 4 pm.

During his time, he will visit the Hanuman Garhi Mandir and meet officials to discuss the progress of the Ram Temple. He will then visit a COVID care centre and take stock of operations there.

READ | UP Board Result: Yogi Govt Announces Laptop, Rs 1 Lakh Cash For Meritorious Students

READ | Target Should Be To Increase Daily COVID-19 Testing Capacity To 25,000: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Temple's layout finalised

Earlier, Republic TV had reported quoting sources that the layout of a grand Ram Mandir has been finalised. As per the tentative design, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors. It will be 268ft in length, 140ft in width and 128 ft in height.

The pillars from the karyashaalas are all ready to be transported to the site. The pillars and stones which are at the karyashaala will be polished before being sent since they have been lying at the workshop for years now. About 212 pillars will be used for the construction of the sprawling temple complex.

The ground floor of the two-storeyed temple will portray the story of Ram Lalla's birth and his childhood. The first floor will have a layout of the Ram Darbar. According to sources over the next 2 months, the bhoomi poojan of the site will be carried out and the construction will be kick-started. The entire project is set to be completed by 2022.

Back in March, Yogi Adityanath had performed a special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises.

A few weeks ago, in a massive discovery, a five-foot Shivaling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of Devi-Devtas were found at Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. The findings are relevant as the bone of contention in the decades-long dispute over the site was over the contents of the past dwellings that had stood there and their precise religious significance.

(PTI Photo)

READ | COVID-19: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Donates Rs 11 Lakhs To PM-CARES Fund

READ | UP Board Results: CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Students As UPMSP Declares Results