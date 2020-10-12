Adivasis In Kerala Build 15km Road On Their Own, Forest Dept Files 720 Cases Against Tribe

On the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Adivasis in Kerala began a unique struggle. More than 150 Adivasi families, from the Kadaar, Muthuvanmar, Malasar and Malai Marasar communities began clearing the forest to ensure their fundamental right of movement, denied to them by changing government for the last 30 years.

Since Independence, three generations of these Adivasis who lived foothills of Chemmananpathy hills at Parambikkulam in Palakkad district have been travelling to the nearest town in the state via Tamil Nadu to reach the nearest town of Muthulmada in Kerala. The local Tamil Nadu police check post has been reportedly taking bribes for Adivasis to cross into the state where they belong.

Tired of giving petitions and requesting the local body administration, the district administration and the state, the Adivasis who belong to the ST community began building a road from Chemmananpathy foothills to nearest road in Kerala which could connect them to Thekkady.

"This is our struggle. No government can stop us, "says Selvan, who works in an estate. After paving about 5 kilometres of road through the forest, the Adivasis have made makeshift tents in the forests itself, vowing not to return home till their dreams come true. "We have lost too many of our kin due to non-availability of road. The nearest medical facility is 7 kilometres away at Parambikkulam. The doctors come there once in a month," says a woman who lives in Allimoopan tribal colony.

"There is no mobile connectivity. During medical emergencies, we have to run through the forests to a spot to get range. Doctors never arrive on time. After calling, sometimes doctors arrive after a week or two," says a young Adivasi boy who lives in Kachithode Colony, one among the 7 tribal colonies.

As media highlighted the struggle, embarrassed political leaders visited to talk to the tribals. But the relentless tribals said they don't believe the words of any politician. They won't sit for any dialogue or discussion only after the road is made. Nenmara MLA K Baby, Palakkad Revenue Divisional Officer Kaveri Kutty and even Member of Parliament Ramya Haridas, Kerala's second Dalit MP visited the tribals, trying to persuade that the party will help.

"We are thinking, let them complete it. They are not ready to talk. They are unwilling to stop," she told a local media channel.

720 cases filed against Adivasis

Meanwhile, over 720 cases have been filed against these Adivasis by the Kerala Forest Department. As the cases piled, the spirit of the tribals soared and more people joined the brigade to build the road. On Saturday and Sunday when they were confronted, hundreds of tribals from seven colonies, which included a large number of women were seen falling on the feet of the officials from the forest department.

The tribals plan to finish the road in another 10 days. "Once the road comes, we dream that a school will be made near our colony. Right now, there is only a lower primary school. Our children travel through forest fearing wild animals to get higher education. We cannot be moot spectators to this injustice," said an Adivasi woman.

"We do not believe in officials. We will move back only after we complete this. We do not trust politicians and their hollow promise. We ourselves will be inaugurating this road," said an Adivasi while he walked away picking his plough.

