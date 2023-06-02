ADM Hari Kumar Meets 1st Batch Of Saudi Naval Forces Cadets Undergoing Training In India

Admiral R Hari Kumar, CNS interacted with the cadets of King Fahd Naval Academy, Saudi Arabia, undergoing sea training at Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

At least 55 cadets of the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) along with five Directing Staff are attached with the First Training Squadron ships, INS Tir and INS Sujata as part of afloat training with the Indian Navy.

The CNS was informed about the ongoing harbour and afloat training activities including familarisation sea sorties. He was also briefed on the progress made by the trainees within the training period.

The maiden Sea Trg of RSNF cadets is a major milestone towards further strengthening #India🇮🇳- #SaudiArabia🇸🇦 relations aligned with the GoI vision of #SAGAR

Simulator training was undertaken for the cadets before embarking for the sea training phase, per the training curriculum. The cadets have completed 10 days at sea onboard the Indian Naval Ships. During the sea sorties, they were exposed to rigorous training on practical aspects of navigation and seamanship with emphasis on navigation in pilotage waters, anchoring, coastal navigation, replenishment at sea, sea boats, firefighting and emergency drills.

Further, a two-day harbour training on sail training ship INS Sudarshini is also planned to familiarise them with the rigours of life onboard a sail ship. The cadets shared their training experiences with the CNS - their first ever sailing onboard any warship. During his address, the CNS welcomed the RSNF delegation in India and reaffirmed that the maiden training of Saudi cadets by Indian Navy as testimony to the growing friendship between Saudi Arabia and India as also the two Navies. He acknowledged the assistance received from the Govt of Saudi Arabia during the recent evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan.

Emphasising the close relations and cooperation between the two navies, the CNS reaffirmed that the joint exercises, staff talks and training exchanges with the RSNF have improved well over the years and signifies the strong bond between the two Navies. He also brought out that both countries share similar views with regard to maritime security and closely raksha operate with each other towards ensuring safe and secure seas in the region.