As India is all set to begin drive for COVID-19 booster doses or 'precaution vaccine' Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted saying the 'security cover to healthcare and frontline workers is top priority.' The precautionary vaccine dose that will be given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and individuals aged 60 years and above with comorbidities will be the same vaccine that has been given to them previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, and those who have received the primary doses of Covishield will receive Covishield. There will be no mix-up.

"Healthcare and frontline workers and people in the age group of 60+ to provide doctor consultation #PrecautionDose program is starting from today across the country. Under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, the government is committed to provide additional security cover to healthcare and frontline workers on priority," tweeted the health minister.

हेल्थकेयर व फ़्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स तथा 60+ आयु के लोगों को डॉक्टर की सलाह पर #PrecautionDose देने का कार्यक्रम आज से देशभर में शुरू हो रहा है।



PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में सरकार प्राथमिकता के साथ हेल्थकेयर व फ़्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा कवच देने हेतु प्रतिबद्ध है। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 10, 2022

COVID-19 condition in India

The new drive is also starting at a time when India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases with the dominance of the new variant Omicron. In the latest update, the nation witnessed a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which includes 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 3,071 cases of Omicron variant, 1,203 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 Omicron variant cases, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

A total of 1,41,986 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 222 days. The active OVID cases have increased to 4,72,169, the highest in around 187 days, according to the data. The death toll has climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities, it stated. A total of 1,52,734 new infections were reported on May 31 last year. The active cases have increased to 4,72,169 comprising 1.34 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 97.30 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 1,00,806 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.