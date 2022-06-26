Administration Yet To Reach All Affected People Of Silchar: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

With Silchar town in Assam’s Cachar district submerged in flood waters for a week now, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday conceded that the administration has not been able to reach all the marooned people yet.

He said instructions have been issued to agencies involved in the relief and rescue operations to maximise their reach and ensure help for all affected population at the earliest.

Sarma waded through the flood waters on foot at places and sailed in a NDRF rubber boat in some other areas, as he interacted with the local populace to get a first-hand understanding of their situation.

Cabinet Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy, several MLAs and officials of local civil and police administration accompanied the chief minister during the visit.

The CM, during the visit, held a review meeting with district administration officials on the situation and the measures being taken for rescue and relief operations.

Speaking to reporters later, Sarma accepted that the administration has not been able to reach out to all affected people thus far.

"In many areas, we have not been able to reach out to the marooned people. We are not denying it. I have issued instructions on how to maximise our reach. We are also open to suggestions on the matter," he said.

Sarma appealed to people to stand by each other during this time of distress and appreciated the philanthropic activities by individuals and groups in Silchar.

"About 50 per cent work of the administration is being done by philanthropic organisations and people," he stated.

"People are overall happy with the relief operations. It is not possible to get to each and every person, but more or less we have reached out to everyone who have sought help," Sarma claimed.

He said medical camps will be organised in the town from Monday or the day after, and doctors from Guwahati and Army will assist in running these camps.

Talking about a damaged dyke at Betkundi area, due to which the town has been largely submerged, the chief minister said repair work will take some time.

"The water level at Barak river is still flowing above the danger level. It has to reduce considerably before the damage can be repaired.

"There is forecast of more rain. We are now trying to ensure that there is minimum further damage in case of more rainfall," he said.

