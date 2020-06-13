Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta Takes Over As Chief Of Staff Of Eastern Naval Command

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on Friday, taking over from Vice-Admiral SN Ghormade who takes over as Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy).

Admiral Dasgupta takes over as Chief of Staff of Eastern Command

Admiral Dasgupta is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in 1985. In his career, he has commanded four frontline ships including the missile corvettes INS Nishank, INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Tabar and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

His other roles during his career included operational, training and staff appointments such as Commander Work Up at Headquarters at Indian Naval Workup Team (Kochi), Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College (Wellington), Officer-in-Charge of the Navy’s Navigation and Direction School, Naval Assistant to the Chief of the Naval Staff and Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

On promotion to Flag Rank, he was appointed as Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Headquarters, Western Naval Command at Mumbai. During 2017-18, he held command of the prestigious Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam and was thereafter appointed as Additional Director General at NCC Headquarters, New Delhi. On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral and prior to his return to Visakhapatnam as the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, he was the Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) at New Delhi.

Admiral Dasgupta has received the AtiVishishtSeva Medal and VishishtSeva Medal for distinguished service. He was also awarded the YudhSeva Medal for coordinating evacuation operations from strife-torn Yemen in 2015 under Operation Raahat.

(Image credits: twitter.com/indiannavy)