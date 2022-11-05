Admiral R Hari Kumar Begins Japan Visit; Here's Navy Chief's 5-day Itinerary

Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) on Saturday began his 5-days official to Japan where he will hold talks to strengthen bilateral maritime ties.

Admiral R Hari Kumar's Japan Itinerary from Nov 5 to Nov 9

He will also attend the International Fleet Review (IFR) which will be conducted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) at Yokosuka on the occasion of its 70th Anniversary. Notably, the Indian Navy's two frontline indigenously built warships-- Shivalik and Kamorta have already arrived in Yokosuka to participate in the IFR to be held at Sagami Bay on November 6.

As one of the Observer Navies in the Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS), the CNS will attend the 18th WPNS on November 7 and 8 at Yokohama, being hosted by Japan, as the current Chair of WPNS, the Indian Navy said.

Apart from representing India and the Indian Navy during the IFR and WPNS, Admiral Kumar will also attend the inauguration of the 2022 edition of Exercise MALABAR. Australia, Japan, and the USA will also participate. This year marks the 30th anniversary year of Exercise MALABAR which was initiated in 1992.

CNS Kumar will further interact with his counterparts and other Heads of Delegations from close to 30 countries participating in the IFR, WPNS, and MALABAR. Including India, the Navies of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America will be present.

It is pertinent to mention that the CNS' Japan visit signifies a high level of bilateral defence engagements as well as highlights India’s active support and participation in multilateral engagements.

Indian Navy Must Remain Combat Ready And Credible Force: CNS Hari Kumar

While addressing the top naval commanders' conference, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said, "The Indian Navy must remain a "combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force" to navigate the turbulent security scenario". This came amid China's increasing assertiveness in the Indian Ocean region.

Referring to various challenges facing India in the maritime domain, the admiral talked about the "complex security landscape", terrorism, the rise of "non-state actors" and the expanding influence of "large corporations", saying they are influencing the strategic and security calculus. He further emphasised on tri-services integration. "There is a national level focus on jointness -- we need to work towards it with complete sincerity of purpose," he said.

Admiral R Hari Kumar took charge as the new chief of the Indian Navy in November 2021, after incumbent Admiral Karambir Singh retired from service. He has been decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal(VSM).