Admiral R Hari Kumar Takes Over As New Chief Of Naval Staff, Receives Guard Of Honour

Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took over as the new Chief of Naval Staff replacing Admiral KB Singh who is superannuating after his 30-month tenure.

Image: ANI


Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took over as the new Chief of Naval Staff, replacing Admiral Karambir Singh, who is superannuating after his 30-month tenure. CNS Kumar also received a guard of honour at the South Block lawns in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar, expressing his pride in taking charge as the new Chief of Naval Staff said, "It is a matter of great honour for me to take charge as the Chief of Naval Staff. Indian Navy's focus would be on national security and maritime challenges. I will put my energy focused on it. My predecessors have guided the navy and I will also try to build upon their accomplishments and achievements."

Earlier, he was serving as the Flag Officer Commander-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before being appointed as the Chief of Naval Staff.

Meanwhile, KB Singh, who was also present on the occasion during his address said, "I last 30 months crisis of Covid and Galwan. The navy did its best to deal with the crisis. Navy looked outward always available to help citizens and the nation."

Who is Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar?

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar was born on April 12, 1962, and was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy. During his distinguished service spanning over 39 years, he has served at various positions including Command, Staff, and Instructional appointments.

As a part of it, his Sea Command includes INS Nishank, INS Kora, Missile Corvette, Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir. Apart from that, he also commanded the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Viraat and finally served as a Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet. 

Kumar also served as the Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff and as the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee before taking over as the FOC-in-Commander Western Naval Command.

