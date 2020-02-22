Admiral Singh States That Freedom Is A Precious Gift And Should Be Treated With Respect

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh during the annual wreath laying ceremony at Noida's Shaheed Smarak, addressing the youth said that one should respect freedom and respect it responsibly.

'Freedom is a precious gift'

The Indian Navy Chief added that freedom is a precious gift and "one must treat this with great reverence, respect and a sense of responsibility".

After paying homage to the martyrs during the annual wreath-laying ceremony, Admiral Singh said, "On this solemn occasion, I would like to salute these brave-hearts and reassure the families of the martyrs that the supreme sacrifice made by them will always be remembered."

Referring to the importance of the memorial, he stated, "This memorial is a constant reminder to us of the true meaning of freedom and that freedom when threatened has to be protected at a great price. This memorial has rightfully become an iconic landmark and serves as a source of inspiration to all men and women; young or old."

Addressing the youngsters present at the ceremony, he said. "Freedom is a precious gift that you must treat with great reverence, respect and a sense of responsibility. This memorial must forever remind us that many young lives enshrined in this memorial are the reason why we are safe and secure. Those who die in defence of the country gave up two lives - the one they were living and the one they would have lived. They gave up everything for their country for us".

"Our flags do not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it," Admiral Singh added during his remarks.

Admiral Singh took over office on 31 May 2019 as the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff and has a career that's spanning over four decades.

