Admirers Of Lawrence Bishnoi, Atif-Ashraf Shooters Wanted To Emulate Him: Sources

The three men who shot and killed mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and his brother Ashraf in police custody were inspired by incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as per the sources. The shooters identified as Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari are currently under 14 days of judicial custody as they have made some big disclosures during their interrogation.

As per the sources, the entire operation to murder Atiq was conspired by Sunny Singh as it has been revealed he is the most dangerous one. They confessed to watching interviews and videos of Lawerence following the murder of Congress leader and Punjabi singer Siddu Moose Wala who was gunned down allegedly by members of Bishnoi's gang on May 29, 2022.

It has also come to the fore that Singh was the one who brought Tiwari and Maurya together and convinced them to carry out the shootout, sources have said.

The Uttar Pradesh police issued a press release detailing the events and informed that three people, posing as journalists, shot Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night. In the press release, police said the three people got close to Atique and started fighting. Police officers quickly overpowered the shooters and Atique and Ahmed were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead, the release said.

Who are the three shooters accused in the Atique Ahmed murder case?

The three shooters have been identified as: Sunny, alias Mohit, a 23-year-old history-sheeter with 14 cases against him, including charges of loot, drugs and illegal weapon possession as well as under the Gangster Act; Lovelesh Tiwari, a 22-year-old man with cases against him related to assault, harassment of women and the IT Act; Arun Kumar Maurya, an 18-year-old. Police are gathering more information on their criminal record.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the case and submit a report within two weeks. Set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952, the judicial commission will be chaired by Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi, former judge of the Allahabad High Court. The two other members of the commission are Subesh Kumar Singh, a retired DGP and Brijesh Kumar Soni, a retired district judge.