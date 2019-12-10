Adnan Sami Backs CAB, Says 'It Is For Religions That Are Persecuted In Theocratic States'

Bollywood singer Adnan Sami on Tuesday, December 10, took to Twitter and backed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday. According to him, "The CAB is for religions that are being persecuted in the Theocratic States." He further justified the bill and stated that "Muslims are not persecuted for their religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh because they fall are the majority over there. Muslims can still apply for Indian Citizenship." He also said that "Everyone is welcome through the legal Front Door."

The #CABBill is 4 religions tht r being persecuted in ‘Theocratic States’. Muslims r NOT persecuted 4 their religion in Pak, Afghanistan or Bangladesh cause they r in majority over thr. Muslims CAN still apply 4 Indian citizenship like b4. All r welcome thru d legal ‘Front Door’! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 10, 2019

CAB passed in LS

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed on Monday, December 9, with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting. According to sources, the bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 11.

I extend my gratitude to PM @narendramodi for making the historic Citizenship Amendment Bill a reality, that will allow India to open its doors to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who are facing religious persecution.



I thank everyone who supported this bill. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 9, 2019

PM Modi lauds Shah over CAB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated Home Minister Amit Shah for "lucidly explaining all aspects of CAB."

I would like to specially applaud Home Minister @AmitShah Ji for lucidly explaining all aspects of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He also gave elaborate answers to the various points raised by respective MPs during the discussion in the Lok Sabha. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019

About Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

