Adnan Sami Backs CAB, Says 'It Is For Religions That Are Persecuted In Theocratic States'

General News

Bollywood singer Adnan Sami on Tuesday, December 10, took to Twitter and backed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday. 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:

Bollywood singer Adnan Sami on Tuesday, December 10, took to Twitter and backed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday. According to him, "The CAB is for religions that are being persecuted in the Theocratic States." He further justified the bill and stated that "Muslims are not persecuted for their religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh because they fall are the majority over there. Muslims can still apply for Indian Citizenship." He also said that "Everyone is welcome through the legal Front Door."

CAB passed in LS

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed on Monday, December 9, with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting. According to sources, the bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 11. 

Read: CAB passed in LS: Amit Shah extends gratitude to PM Modi for his leadership & guidance

PM Modi lauds Shah over CAB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated Home Minister Amit Shah for "lucidly explaining all aspects of CAB."

Read: Maharashtra Congress Minister slams CAB, cautious response on Sena support to the same

About Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

Read: Abhishek Manu Singhvi hints at Supreme Court recourse over CAB; taunts BJP

Read: JD(U) divided over 'discriminatory' CAB; Leaders urge Nitish Kumar to reconsider backing

