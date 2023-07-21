'Adopted Daughter Of Kerala': Education Min Embraces Girl Who Fled Strife-torn Manipur

A Manipuri girl has found a new home in Kerala, hundreds of kilometres away from her strife-torn home which has been ravaged by ethnic violence and riots for almost three months now. The girl identified as Hoynegem aka Jay Jem managed to escape from Manipur along with her family and has been admitted to third grade of Model Government LP School located in Thiruvananthapuram's Thycaud area.

Jay Jem's house was allegedly burnt by the assailants during one of the violent clashes after which her parents and siblings fled the village. They then left the state and reached Kerala.

After receiving the information, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the school where he met Jay Jem. The little girl had already made several friends and was busy playing a snake-and-ladder game when the minister arrived.

Manipur girl finds a new home

The Kerala minister greeted the girl and had a brief interaction with her and other students of the class. After paying her a visit, addressing the media, Sivankutty asserted, "Jay Jem is the adopted daughter of Kerala."

He assured that the state government will provide full support to the girl and help her complete her education. "There were no records with her when she came for admission but the Department of General Education granted permission to admit her without the Transfer Certificate (TC). All the facilities including uniforms are being provided to the girl,” the minister said.

"Kerala has a social environment to live and study in peace," he added.

Calling the situation in Manipur “sad”, Sivankutty demanded that state authorities should take strong action against the rioters and those indulging in violence.

(Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty visits Jay Jem in govt school)

(Model Government LP School in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram)

Manipur has been in the grip of ethnic riots since early May and over 150 have been killed as heavily armed groups have clashed with each other in capital Imphal as well as other districts of the state.

Two days ago a video of a large mob of almost 1000 people stripping at least three women naked and then molesting as well as parading them came to light. One of the women was also allegedly gangraped by some of the men who were part of the mob.

Although the incident allegedly took place on May 4, 2023, the first arrests were made on July 20, 78 days after the barbaric crime took place.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Thursday asserted that no culprits will be spared as the state government will push for the highest capital punishment.