'Adopted Son' Of WB, Governor CV Bose Expresses Desire To Pen His Book In Bengali

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday expressed a desire to pen a book in Bengali, terming himself as an “adopted son” of the state.

Bose was addressing a gathering at a literary meet of the 100-year-old 'Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan' at Sister Nivedita University at New Town on the eastern fringes of the city.

He reminded the audience of Gopal Krishna Gokhale's famous words on the state’s genius, “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow”.

"Remember what Mahamati Gokhale had once said. He said 'What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow'. I consider myself as the adopted son of Bengal," the governor stated.

Bose wished to "write a book in Bengali one day after learning the language thoroughly".

He had penned around 40 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi, which included short stories, novels, poems and essays.

Bose said when Italian painter Michelangelo created the famed 'Sistine Chapel' he was struck with divine feeling as he wielded the paintbrush.

"When artists, writers and sculptors create something, they become next only to God as being the creators," he commented.

Bose was the chief guest of the function organised by 'Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan', which is engaged in promoting Bengali literature and cultural practices. The first such convention held at Benaras was presided over by Rabindra Nath Tagore.

State's First Lady Lakshmi Anand Bose, yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore, India cricket team's former captain Sourav Ganguly, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias, eminent scientist Dr Vikas Sinha, Pandit Ajay Chakraborty were among those present at the programme.

