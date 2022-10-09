Last Updated:

ADR To Launch Awareness Campaign For Better Voter Turnout In Himachal Assembly Polls

In a statement, Himachal Election Watch coordinator Om Prakash Bhuraita said the campaign will be run for a month to make people aware about their right to vote.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Himachal Pradesh

Image: PTI


The Himachal Pradesh Election Watch, Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti will launch an awareness programme aimed at improving voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly polls.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Himachal Election Watch coordinator Om Prakash Bhuraita said the campaign will be run for a month to make people aware about their right to vote.

The tag line of the campaign will be "I will vote and you?", he said.

Public talks will be organised, especially involving the youth from more than 1,000 Gram Panchayats across the state, during the month-long programme, he added.  "Our main aim is to aware people about the importance of voting and motivate them not to skip voting," he added.

The Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are slated for later this year.

READ | PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh
READ | Development in Himachal possible as people voted BJP to power both in state, Centre: PM Modi
READ | PM Modi inaugurates Himachal Pradesh AIIMS: says era of 'Atakna, Latakna & Bhatakna' over
READ | Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounds poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh, literally

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT