Adult population in nine states, UTs received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Over 75 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with nine states and UTs administering the first dose to all its 18-plus population.

More than 31 per cent of the country's adult population has been administered both the doses, according to Union Health Ministry officials.

So far, all adult people in nine states and union territories -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli -- have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

"After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier said. More than 103.5 crore (1,03,53,51,045) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs, the ministry said on Thursday.

Over 10.85 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it stated.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. PTI PLB DV DV

