Adv M R Shamshad Supports Rajeev Dhavan Representing The Muslim Community

Advocate M R Shamshad, on Tuesday, stood in favour of Advocate Rajeev Dhavan and stated that he should represent the Muslim community in the Ayodhya land dispute review petition case. Shamshad, however, downplayed reports of divisions in the Muslim community and said that everyone is entitled to express their opinions. He also added that the majority of the people were in favour of filing the review petition and said that only one of the parties has decided to go against Rajeev Dhavan, the other parties will persuade him to represent the Muslim community.