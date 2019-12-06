WATCH: Advocate Ujjwal Nikam Asks Society To Introspect Hyderabad Encounter

Special public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam while speaking to the news agency ANI said that along with the celebrations people also need to introspect the encounter of four accused in the horrific Hyderabad incident. He stated that he feels very good that the four “culprits” are dead, however, with the perspective of law and order, we need an improved and corrective criminal justice system. He also said that the judiciary will now look into the fact whether the encounter done by the police force was justified.