WATCH: Advocate Ujjwal Nikam Asks Society To Introspect Hyderabad Encounter

General News

Special public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam said that along with the celebrations people also need to introspect the encounter of four accused in Hyderabad.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Special public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam while speaking to the news agency ANI said that along with the celebrations people also need to introspect the encounter of four accused in the horrific Hyderabad incident. He stated that he feels very good that the four “culprits” are dead, however, with the perspective of law and order, we need an improved and corrective criminal justice system. He also said that the judiciary will now look into the fact whether the encounter done by the police force was justified.

