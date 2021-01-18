'Adversity Made Us Stronger': Nita Ambani At Dhirubhai Ambani School's Virtual Graduation

On January 17, the private co-educational LKG-15 day school in Mumbai, Dhirubhai Ambani International School held 16th graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, virtually. Dean of Academic, Dr Abhimanyu Basu welcomed both parents and students for the “first-ever virtual graduation ceremony” of DAIS that in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Basu noted that this year’s graduates will be subjected to a slightly different ceremony as compared to the previous year and the authorities followed all the vital health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the disease.

In order to celebrate the graduation remotely, Basu elaborated that the photographs of the students were collected remotely and individually by adhering to COVID-19 protocols. DAIS head of academics acknowledges that the year of 2020 will be remembered in history as the one with COVID-19 pandemic. The health crisis bombarded the world starting from March 2020 after originating from China’s Wuhan province in December 2019. However, on January 16, Priem Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the mass vaccination drive in the nation.

Basu said, “The year 2020, will be recorded in the history of mankind as the year of COVID-19 pandemic but it would also be recorded as the year of unprecedented courage, the year of innovation. Graduates, on behalf of the entire team of teachers at DAIS, I say with great pride, that you will always be considered to be special. Special for braving the uncertainties and for finding your way through the odds.”

Nita Ambani’s message to the graduates 2020

Welcoming the graduates of 2020, the founder and Chairperson of DAIS, Nita Ambani said in a video message that the graduation day is always “special and emotional.” She further called the graduates as the “little babies” who are all ready and grown-up to “fly out and create their own skies”. Noting the challenges of the year 2020, Ambani credited the students for overcoming the “tough time” and doing “extremely well”. The chairperson of DAIS expressed delight in addressing both the class of 2020 and the class of 2021 who are currently in grade 12.

“Just like you, I wish we were all together, in person on this special day. But I know that even though we are meeting virtually, we won’t let that dampen our joy. So cherish every moment of this ceremony and enjoy every moment of your extraordinary journeys ahead," said Nita Ambani before recalling how many students joined the DAIS when they were just toddlers.

