Advitiya Bal's Kin Bids IAF Pilot A Tearful Adieu; 'To Be A Pilot Was His Childhood Dream'

A family member of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, who was martyred in a MiG-21 crash on July 28, said that he always wanted to become a pilot. Reminiscing his childhood memories, Bal's family member broke down and averred that they used to hang out together for hours and added that Advitiya Bal wanted to be a pilot since he was a child.

The mortal remains of IAF pilot Advitiya Bal, who got martyred during the MiG-21 fighter jet crash in Rajasthan, were brought to his hometown Jinder Malhi village on July 30 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ranbir Singh Pura area.

‘We used to hang out for hours during holidays’

The family member recollected his days with his brother Advitiya and said, “During holidays, we used to hang out together for days at a stretch. He wanted to be a pilot since childhood. At the sight of the aircraft in the sky, he used to point at the aircraft and express his ambition to become a pilot.”

IAF pilot Advitiya Bal attained martyrdom on July 28. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Air Force station in Jammu and Kashmir by Army officials and the Jammu and Kashmir police paid floral tribute to the braveheart.

People gathered at the IAF pilot’s house since morning on July 30 to offer condolences and support to the family members.

MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

Both the pilots on board the MiF-21 aircraft were martyred, when the aircraft crashed near the Bhimda village of the Baytu assembly in Barmer. The wreckage and debris of the plane were spread over half a kilometre from the crash site. The crash took place at about 9.10 pm on July 28, informed the IAF.

In its official statement, the IAF confirmed the death of both the pilots, and stated, "At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the incident and stated, "Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s MiG-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness."

Image: Republic World