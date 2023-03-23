Advocate, Another Man, Killed In Knife Attack In UP's Hardoi

Two men including a 28-year-old advocate were killed and another was injured in a brutal attack with knives and screwdrivers by a group of men during a fight in a village here under Majhila Police Station on Wednesday, police said.

According to Inspector General of Police Tarun Gaba, who went to the spot, Advocate Amit Shukla, a resident of Para village, along with a 32-year-old nephew of a village head and 30-year-old Santosh Kushwaha of the same village, had gone to Todarpur block headquarters on Wednesday in connection with some government work.

"On their way back, their bike was hit by an SUV in the front near the Gautiya village. Some people in the SUV abused them and later attacked them with knives and screw drivers," said the officer.

While Amit Shukla and Ramakant Kushwaha were killed in the attack, Santosh Kushwaha was severely injured. He was admitted to a hospital.

The victims' bodies were sent for a post mortem examination. Police have lodged an FIR in the matter and initiated investigation.