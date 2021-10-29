Advocate Files Plea In Supreme Court Seeking CBI Probe In Mumbai Drug Bust Case

In another significant development in the Mumbai drug bust case, a day after Aryan Khan received bail, a plea was filed on Friday in the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI probe in the ongoing investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The petition was filed by Advocate ML Sharma in the Supreme court, who also asked the court to frame a witness protection scheme, which has been recommended by the Law Commission of India twice, Republic Media Network has learnt.

As several allegations were made by minister Nawab Malik and eye witness Prabhakar Sail against the NCB’s Zonal head and investigative officer of the drug bust case, Sameer Wankhede, the petition in this context alleged that the state minister as well as state police have interfered in the ongoing investigation and have attempted to destroy pieces of evidence and witnesses.

The plea further added that the state police had unlawfully arrested eyewitnesses of the case. The petition said, "Witness is the key facts in criminal justice and is liable to be protected."

The plea asserted that Maharashtra Police has 'unlawfully' arrested KP Gosavi and the state police are hounding Manish Bhanushali, who was the informer of NCB in this case.

Advocate ML Sharma said in the petition further added, "No one can be allowed to interfere in the criminal justice system. State and state ministers are duty-bound to protect the constitution and not to interfere in the investigation and criminal process."

Aryan Khan granted bail by the Bombay High Court

After staying 26 days in detention, Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

According to the bail order accessed by Republic Media Network, the three have to surrender their passports before the Special NDPS court and are not allowed to leave India without prior permission. The court order prohibits them from indulging in activities similar to those regarding which cases were registered against them. Furthermore, Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun have to reach out to the NCB officer every Friday between 11 am to 2 pm.

NCB launched Investigation against Wankhede

Apart from this, the NCB has launched a vigilance investigation against investigative officer Sameer Wankhede after a series of allegations were made against him by Maharashtra NCP leader Nawab Malik and independent witness Prabhakar Sail, who alleged that he overheard a conversation of private investigator KP Gosavi and one Sam D’souza speaking of an alleged deal of Rs. 18 crore, out of which Rs. 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail also alleged that the NCB officials made him sign 10-12 blank papers.

Following this, private investigator KP Gosavi, who was accused of fraud, was detained by the Pune Police in a 2018 cheating case. Meanwhile, NCP's Nawab Malik also levied a series of allegations against Wankhede, who had earlier arrested his son-in-law in another drug bust case.

