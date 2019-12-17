The Debate
Advocate Shobha Gupta Talks About Kuldeep Sengar's Conviction

General News

Advocate Shobha Gupta on Tuesday spoke about Unnao Rape case accused Kuldeep Sengar's conviction by the court

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Supreme Court Advocate Shobha Gupta on Monday spoke about the conviction of Kuldeep Sengar in the Unnao Rape case. Sengar allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl at his house after kidnapping her on June 4, 2017. The case took more turns when the victim’s father was arrested and he died in police custody. Later, the victim was severely injured and two of her aunts died in an accident. The victim breathed her last after she was set ablaze by five men on December 6. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court convicted Sengar on Monday. The sentence to be pronounced in the case has been deferred till December 20. 
 

