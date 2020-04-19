Navjot Sidhu In Trouble; Advocate Seeks His Quarantine After Mask-less Mask Distribution

A Chandigarh-based advocate has written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh demanding to put Navjot Singh Sidhu into home quarantine and also withdraw his security during the lockdown period as the former MP is roaming around in Amritsar without a mask amid Covid.

The advocate in his letter stated that "Needless to state that in case appropriate action is not taken on this demand within next two or three days, in that event, I shall be left with no other option, except to file an urgent writ petition (PIL) in the Hon’ble High Court, for seeking requisite relief, in the public interest.

Here's a copy of the letter accessed by Republic:

Hon’ble Captain Amrinder Singh,

Chief Minister, Punjab.



Dear Sir,



SUBJECT: Demand for putting Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu, MLA (Ex-Minister) into home quarantine and also for withdrawing his security during the curfew period-on account of his repeated conduct in visiting public places without wearing a face mask :



Kindly refer to my letter dated 17.4.2020, addressed to you urging you to direct the Authorities at Amritsar to register an FIR against aforesaid VIP figure for repeatedly moving in the city without wearing a face mask, and thereby putting not only his safety but also the safety of the public, at risk due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic. I appreciate that on the evening of 17.4.2020, you were kind enough to issue strict instructions to authorities all over Punjab to challan all those people who come outside their homes without wearing face masks.

I have, however, to point out that ink on your orders had not even dried when yesterday again Shri Sidhu travelled on the Amritsar roads in his car, and then came out of his car in front of Civil Hospital, Amritsar, without any mask on his face. The aforesaid conduct of Shri Sidhu is visible from the news telecast by (i) News 18 Punjab, Haryana, Himachal; (ii) PTC News; and (iii) Living India throughout yesterday.

Thus, a stage has been reached when Shri Sidhu should be restrained from coming out of his residence and should be ordered to be put under home quarantine during the whole of curfew period, and his security should also be withdrawn, or to register a case against him, as he is misusing his security also by taking his security men along while violating the curfew order. Action be also initiated against DC/Commissioner, Amritsar for deliberate inaction in this sensitive matter pertaining to the safety of the public

Needless to state that in case appropriate action is not taken on this demand within next two or three days, in that event, I shall be left with no other option, except to file an urgent writ petition (PIL) in the Hon’ble High Court, for seeking requisite relief, in the public interest.

Punjab makes wearing masks in public compulsory

On Saturday, Sidhu was out to donate 1,000 N95 masks to frontline healthcare personnel of Amritsar and Taran Tarn civil hospitals, and the Government Medical College in Amritsar. According to media reports, it was his fifth public visit since the curfew was imposed in Punjab and he did not wear a mask during any of these visits. During his brief visits across his constituency, even his security guards and supporters are not seen wearing the masks.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered strict enforcement of the compulsory wearing of masks in public and asked the police to take stringent action, including the imposition of fines, against the violators. The state made wearing a mask compulsory in public earlier this week. According to reports, quoting WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Sidhu in a Facebook post tried to justify that mask-wearing by the public is not among the WHO's recommendations.

