Aero India 2021: Prez Kovind, Rajnath Singh Hail 'unprecedented Success' Of Two-day Event

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed Aero India 2021, two-day air show organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Ministry of Defence, as the “living proof of India’s ever-growing strength” in defence as well as the aerospace sectors. On the second day of the event, President of India noted the unprecedented challenges faced by the nation in 2020 including the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed happiness that despite the challenges, the Aero India 2021 has been organised “successfully”. President Kovind said, “The event has exhibited that the global confidence in India’s capabilities is growing steadily” and called it “world’s first mega event of this kind to be held in the hybrid format”.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I am happy that Aero India 2021 has been organised successfully. It has been held without compromising its spirit while following the Covid-appropriate norms. I praise the courage and bravery of the Indian Air Force pilots for displaying exemplary professionalism in protecting India’s skies and strengthening the country’s defence.”

“Aero India 2021 has been an unprecedented success. I am told that high-level delegations from 43 countries and exhibitors from 530 companies have participated in the event. It’s world’s first mega event of this kind to be held in a hybrid format. After the Covid-19 outbreak, under Operation SAGAR 1 we reached out to our neighbours and assisted them with medical teams, medicines as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies,” he added.

I am confident that the 13th edition of Aero India will contribute significantly towards strengthening India’s self-reliance in the defence sector as well as establishing India as a manufacturer for the world. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 5, 2021

Rajnath Singh hails ‘immense success’ of event

In line with President Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the ‘immensely successful’ Aero India 2021 with more than 16,000 attendees physically and over 4.5 Lakh virtually amid the pandemic. The platform hosted 540 companies including 84 from 55 different countries. In his address on Friday, Defence Minister noted that 121 memoranda of understanding or MoU’s, 19 transfer of technology, four handing over, 18 product launches and even 32 major announcements during the event are an indication that it has been a “grand success”.

“Despite COVID-19 constraints across the world, Aero India21 has been immensely successful. This is evident over 16,000 people attended Aero India physically & over 4.5 Lakh virtually. This platform hosted 540 companies, including 84 foreign companies from 55 nations,” said Rajnath Singh.

He added, “121 MoUs, 19 transfer of technology, 4 handing over, 18 product launch and 32 major announcements are the indication that Aero India2021 has been a grand success.”

The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind is attending the Valedictory Session of #AeroIndia2021. Watch https://t.co/9qoOVbW5gO — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 5, 2021

