Aero India 2023: India Eyes Enhancing Strategic Defence Ties With Friendly Nations

Aero India 2023, India's flagship aviation exhibition that kicked off on Monday, saw Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engage with Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique, the security advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with Nepal defence minister Hari Prasad Uprety Nepal and Sri Lanka Minister of State for Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon. Following his meeting with Major General Tariq Ahmed, Rajnath Singh tweeted: "Had fruitful discussions with the Security Advisor to Bangladesh PM, Maj Gen Tarique Ahmed Siddique on the sidelines of AeroIndia show in Bengaluru."

The interactions among the leaders come a day before the Defence Ministers’ Conclave which is scheduled to be held on February 14, the Ministry of Defence stated. Meanwhile, India’s Defence Secretary Mr Giridhar Aramane also held bilateral meetings with three defence delegations on the sidelines of Aero India 2023 on February 12.

India’s push for strategic defence partnerships

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane met General Manager Industrial Relations Mr Engr Turki from Saudi Arabia and discussed several bilateral issues pertaining to defence cooperation. He further received a delegation from the United States led by Jedijiah P. Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, the MoD informed in a statement.

The Defence Secretary further interacted with Charge D'Affairs US Embassy, Ambassador Elizabeth Jones and Major General Julian Cheator from the US Air Force. A wide range of bilateral issues and the future defence cooperation between the United States and India were discussed.

The Defence Secretary later reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation with Omand after meeting with a delegation led by the Secretary General of Oman’s Defence Ministry, Dr Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi. The two sides discussed possible opportunities for increasing the depth and scope of engagements, the MoD revealed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host the Defence Ministers’ Conclave on February 14. The conclave has been organised on the theme ‘Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED)’ and will see participation from defence ministers of friendly nations.

As per the Indian Defence Ministry, the conclave will address aspects related to “deepening cooperation for capacity building (through investments, R&D, joint venture, co-development, co-production and provisioning of defence equipment), training, space, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and maritime security to grow together.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the conclave as an extremely important event and said the event will provide ‘SPEED’ to the increasing defence cooperation with friendly nations.