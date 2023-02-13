Aero India 2023: Indigenous Aircraft Dazzle In Bengaluru Skies At Asia's Largest Air Show

The biggest air show in Asia, the Aero India 2023 kickstarted on Monday at the Air Force station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day biennial event to showcase India's growth in defence and aerospace capabilities.

The focus of the 14th edition of the aero show is on displaying indigenous technologies and equipment and forging partnerships with foreign counterparts. On the same lines, several indigenous aircraft were hosted in Bengaluru, with the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision.

During the event, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased a wide range of indigenously-designed and developed defence technologies including Aeronautical systems and missiles.

According to sources, the DRDO will continue to showcase more than 330 items under a dozen categories including Missiles, Combat Aircraft, Strategic Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems and, Parachute and Drop Systems.

Among several exhibits, some are TEDBF, ARCHER, TAPAS UAV and Abhyas. The DRDO will also exhibit AMCA aircraft and LCA Tejas Mk2. Under the category of missiles, Akash, Astra, QRSAM, Helina, Nag and Pralay have taken the centre of the stage.

Aero India 2023: Display of India's Strength

Models of India’s futuristic indigenous aircraft including 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, LCA Mark 2 and naval Twin Engine Deck-based fighter jet were also showcased at the India Pavilion at the Aero India show. According to reports, all the aircraft are in different stages of development.

During the inaugural ceremony, the PM also mentioned, "The sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing them."

The Indian Pavilion at the aero India show, based on the Fixed Wing Platform theme, has also taken the stage to showcase the country's development and growth in the field of air defence. The Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, a lightweight and single-engine fighter jet has become the main attraction.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the gathering at the Aero India 2023 curtain raiser event on February 12, mentioned that efforts are made to see Tejas become 100 per cent indigenised as it's the ultimate aim.