Aero India 2023: PM Modi Unveils Asia's Biggest Aviation Show At IAF Station In Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 - in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and top officials of the forces. PM Modi and Raksha Mantri were received by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

The inaugural ceremony began with the Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leading the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the of Aero India 2023 displaying India's Defence Prowess.

The theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities" with a focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The five-day event will witness the participation of more than 80 countries along with the presence of Ministers from about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs

The 5-day Aero India show will commence Monday, February 13, at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Aero India has held as many as 13 successful editions in Bengaluru since 1996 and has become one of the premier aerospace exhibitions in India. This year, the exhibition will be hosted with the theme 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities.'

Representing self-reliance and the Make In India, Make for the World model, the event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies. According to sources, over 800 exhibitors will participate in the five-day event, of which 699 are Indian nationals and over 100 are foreign exhibitors.

The people of Bengaluru will witness a combined major trade exhibition of the defence industries and aerospace as well as an aerial display by the Air Force. The capital city of Karnataka is set to stage aerobatic performances at the Aero India 2023 show.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country. Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

