Aero India 2023: Rajnath Singh Says Tejas LCA Engine May Soon Be Made Indigenously

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, attending the curtain raiser event of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on Sunday, said India is moving towards a vibrant and world-class domestic defence industry to achieve the goal of self-reliance. "We aim to create a vibrant and world-class domestic defence industry so that we can achieve the goal of self-reliance in the defence as well as the overall development of the nation. This event will also help us to move forward on this path," he said.

He also laid out India's plan to become self-reliant in defence by revealing that the central government is aiming to achieve defence exports worth Rs 25,000 crore by the year 2024. The Defence Minister, when asked about Tejas LCA being powered by an imported engine, replied, "We are in line to make it (engine) indigenously."

Speaking on the Indian Pavilion's theme at Aero India, he said, "The India Pavilion, with the theme of 'Wings of the Future' at the Aero India show, will be the centre of attraction at the event. This pavilion will introduce the world to the potential, opportunities and possibilities of new India."

"We envisioned Aero India 2023 to be a big event, but it has taken shape of an even more grand event. With participants from around 100 friendly countries & 800 exhibitors, this Aero show is the biggest so far: Defence Min Rajnath Singh at Aero India 2023 curtain raiser in B'luru," he added.

Aero India 2023: All you need to know

The five-day Aero India show will commence Monday, February 13, at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the biennial Aero India show.

Aero India has held as many as 13 successful editions in Bengaluru since 1996 and has become one of the premier aerospace exhibitions in India. This year, the exhibition will be hosted with the theme 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities.'

Representing self-reliance and the Make In India, Make for the World model, the event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies. According to sources, over 800 exhibitors will participate in the five-day event, of which 699 are Indian nationals and over 100 are foreign exhibitors.

The people of Bengaluru will witness a combined major trade exhibition of the defence industries and aerospace as well as an aerial display by the Air Force. The capital city of Karnataka is set to stage aerobatic performances at the Aero India 2023 show.