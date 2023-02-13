Aero India 2023: Republic Takes A Tour Of Light Utility Chopper; Here Are Its Features

With India focussed on Aatmanirbharta, HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has come as a big boost. The LUH is a new generation helicopter in the 3-Ton class. It incorporates state of the art technology, including a glass cockpit with multi-function Displays. Republic TV took a tour of the chopper at Aero India 2023.

The chopper is a two-seater vehicle with hydraulic control. These type of choppers are typically used in recon and evacuation missions. A multi-utility vehicle, the chopper can fly three to four hours with 6,000 litres of fuel.

Features of HAL's Light Utility Helicopter:

Crew: 2 (Pilot and Co-Pilot)

Max.Takeoff weight: 7718 lb (3150 kg)

Engine Type(Single): Single Engine (ARDIDEN-1U)

Max. speed: 127 knots (146 mph, 235 kmph)

Ferry range with Internal Fuel Tanks: 310 mi (500 km)

Service ceiling: 21325ft (6500 m) 6.5 km

Auto Pilot System: Emergency Floatation System

Rescue Hoist: Stretchers & Passenger Seats

Cargo sling: Helmet Mounted Display System

