Aero India 2023: Republic Takes A Tour Of Light Utility Chopper; Here Are Its Features

Quick links:
Republic reports from Aero India 2023; (Image: Republic); (
With India focussed on Aatmanirbharta, HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has come as a big boost. The LUH is a new generation helicopter in the 3-Ton class. It incorporates state of the art technology, including a glass cockpit with multi-function Displays. Republic TV took a tour of the chopper at Aero India 2023.
The chopper is a two-seater vehicle with hydraulic control. These type of choppers are typically used in recon and evacuation missions. A multi-utility vehicle, the chopper can fly three to four hours with 6,000 litres of fuel.
Features of HAL's Light Utility Helicopter:
Fearures of Dassault Rafale M: