Aero India 2023: Republic Takes A Tour Of Light Utility Chopper; Here Are Its Features

Republic TV took a tour of Aero India 2023 on Monday and reported from inside HAL's Light Utility Vehicle displayed at the air show.

With India focussed on Aatmanirbharta, HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has come as a big boost. The LUH is a new generation helicopter in the 3-Ton class. It incorporates state of the art technology, including a glass cockpit with multi-function Displays. Republic TV took a tour of the chopper at Aero India 2023.

The chopper is a two-seater vehicle with hydraulic control. These type of choppers are typically used in recon and evacuation missions. A multi-utility vehicle, the chopper can fly three to four hours with 6,000 litres of fuel.  

Features of HAL's Light Utility Helicopter:

  • Crew: 2 (Pilot and Co-Pilot)
  • Max.Takeoff weight: 7718 lb (3150 kg)
  • Engine Type(Single): Single Engine (ARDIDEN-1U)
  • Max. speed: 127  knots (146 mph, 235 kmph)
  • Ferry range with Internal Fuel Tanks: 310  mi (500 km)
  • Service ceiling: 21325ft  (6500 m) 6.5 km
  • Auto Pilot System: Emergency Floatation System
  • Rescue Hoist: Stretchers & Passenger Seats
  • Cargo sling: Helmet Mounted Display System

Fearures of Dassault Rafale M:

  • Wing span: 10.90 m
  • Max. take-off weight: 24.5 t (54,000 lbs)
  • External load: 9.5 t (21,000 lbs)
  • Max. speed: M = 1.8 / 750 knots
  • Approach speed: less than 120 knots
  • Landing ground run: 450 m (1,500 ft) without drag-chute
  • Service ceiling: 50,000 ft
