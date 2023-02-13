Aero India 2023: What All PM Modi Said As Bengaluru's Sky Showcased New India's Capability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 - in Bengaluru. With the theme of "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities", Aero India 2023 will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies. The five-day event will witness the participation of more than 80 countries along with the presence of Ministers from about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from Aero India 2023:

Bengaluru's sky showcases New India's capability: PM Modi

PM Modi said, "The sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. Bengaluru's sky is testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing them".

Aero show an example of India’s growth story: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi stated that the participation of over 100 countries in this year’s Aero India show signifies the world's trust in New India and is an example of India’s growth story.

PM Modi says '2023 event has broken all records'

PM Modi stated that more than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. This year’s event has broken all previous records and there has been participation from all levels including MSMEs, Indian startups as well as established companies from across the world. The theme of Aero India- The runway to a billion opportunities is being realized.

Youth power in the Aerospace & Defence sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said, "This event is very special for another reason. This is happening in a state like Karnataka which has special expertise in the world of technology. This event will create new opportunities in the field of aerospace and defence. New possibilities will arise for the youth of Karnataka. I would urge the youth of Karnataka to use their technological strength for strengthening the defence might of the country through new innovations".

Aero India 2023 reflects India's new thinking & strength: PM Modi

When a country moves forward with new thinking and new approach, then its systems also start adapting with new thinking. Today's event also reflects the new thinking of India. Today this event is not just a show, it is also the strength of India and also focuses on the scope and self-confidence of India's defence industry.

PM Modi on the success of 'Make in India'

PM Modi stated, "Today, our successes are giving proof of India's possibilities and capability. Tejas aircraft roaring in the sky is proof of the success of 'Make in India'. The new India of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor leave any stone unturned in its hard work. We are gearing up".

PM Modi on efforts made for enhancing Aero India show

The defence minister’s conclave and CEO roundtable are also being organized in parallel with this year’s show. It will help in enhancing the capabilities of the Aero India show in partnership with friendly nations.

India aims to take defence exports to $5 bn by 2024-25': PM Modi

Prime Minister asserted, "India has rejuvenated its defence sector in the last 8-9 years. We just consider this to be just the beginning. We aim to take defence exports to $5 billion by 2024-25. India will now move fast to join the defence-producing countries. There was a time when Aero India was considered a window of defence show in India. Through the years, this event has developed as a reflection of India’s strength with a focus on India’s defence sector".

'New India takes quick decisions but connected to roots': PM Modi

PM Modi said, "India of 'Amritkaal' is moving forward like a fighter pilot, who is not afraid of touching heights. Who is excited to fly high? Today's India thinks fast, thinks far and takes quick decisions. One more thing, no matter how fast India's speed is, it is always connected to the ground".

'India not just a market but partner of world Defence companies': PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi stated that today's India isn’t just a market for world defence companies but is a partner. "India is also emerging as a suitable partner for countries that are looking to fulfil their security needs. Our technology is cost-effective as well as credible coupled with honest intent. Tejas fighter planes, indigenously developed INS Vikrant as well as the Helicopter factory in Tumakuru are examples of Make In India’s strength. India of the 21st century will neither lose out on any opportunity nor will shy away from working hard to achieve its dreams".