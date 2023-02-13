Aero India 2023: What Is Vidyut Rakshak, Energy Saver Designed By Army Officer?

Aero India 2023, the five-day biennial Aero India Show is all set to start from February 13 at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Apart from showcasing various inventions and equipment, this year the event is showcasing an indigenously-developed product 'Vidyut Rakshak', developed by an officer of the Indian Army, Captain Raj Prasad.



'Vidyut Rakshak’ is being showcased at the India Pavilion at Aero India 2023, which is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13.



As per reports, the 'Vidyut Rakshak' integrates and automates the operation of multiple generators from a single system remotely. Through this product, the defence forces will be able to save manpower and management of lakhs of generators, especially in the operational areas.

Participants from around 100 friendly countries will take part

Reportedly, it is the first of its kind initiative in the country, which helps in conservation of electricity. This product was conceptualised to reduce the increasing demand-supply gap in electricity and to initiate an action for electricity conservation. This product is also developed keeping in view the necessity of power supply to the defence forces in various operational areas, where there is no electricity supply and it is difficult for them to carry many power generators at those places to meet the necessity.

‘Vidyut Rakshak’ an indigenously developed product developed by Indian Army officer Captain Rajorasad is being showcased at the India Pavilion to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/zxYTd8kU3v — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

The five-day biennial Aero India show is one of the premier aerospace exhibitions, and Bengaluru has held 13 successful editions of it since 1996.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Bengaluru on February 12 for the inauguration of the Aero India event that is to take place on February 13.

The Defence Minister said, "Our aim is to create a vibrant and world-class domestic defence industry so that we can achieve the goal of self-reliance in the defence as well as the overall development of the nation. This event will also help us to move forward on this path," reports news agency ANI.

The Union Minister further added, "We are committed to make India self-reliant in the defence sector. Our target is to achieve defence exports worth Rs 25,000 crores by the year 2024. We envisioned Aero India 2023 to be a big event, but it has taken the shape of an even more grand event. With participants from around 100 friendly countries and 800 exhibitors, this Aero show is the biggest so far."

The event will see the various indigenously developed defence aircrafts, missiles, helicopters and other defence machines and equipment. The highlight will be Hindustan Aeronautics Limited showcasing the full-scale model of supersonic trainer aircraft named HLFT-42 at the show. The model aircraft with Lord Hanuman on its tail is planned to be developed and offered as a modern combat trainer aircraft.

BrahMos Aerospace is to showcase the models of air-launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile along with BrahMos NG missile at India Pavilion.



The Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' is being showcased in Indian Army colours outside the India Pavilion at Aero India. The senior military officers will fly in the chopper at the aero show this year.



Apart from aircrafts and missiles, a model of a soldier wearing a jetpack being developed by an Indian start-up is also being displayed at the India Pavilion. The Indian Army has issued a tender to buy 48 jetpacks for troops deployed along the northern borders.