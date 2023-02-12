Last Updated:

Aero India 2023: What To Expect From The Asia's Biggest-ever Five-day Airshow?

India's biennial Air show and Aviation exhibition Aero India 2023 will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi at the Yalahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Aero India 2023

A total of 811 exhibitors will participate in Aero India 2023, out of which 701 are Indian exhibitors while 110 are foreign exhibitors; Image: aeroindia.gov.in


India's biennial Air show and Aviation exhibition Aero India 2023 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on February 13 and it will see a range of aircraft engage in aerobatics display. A total of 811 exhibitors will participate in the event, out of which 701 are Indian exhibitors while 110 are foreign exhibitors from more than 80 countries. As the 14th edition of the event is just a day away, here is a look at what to expect from Aero India 2023. 

What to expect from Aero India 2023?

  • According to the event's schedule, the inauguration will take place at 9:30 am IST followed by the flying display of various Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft. This inauguration will see IAF's Kiran Mk II, Mi17 and Light Combat Helicopters, along with HAL's fixed-wing trainer aircraft, EMBRAER 145, Su-30 MKIs and Tejas fighter jets conduct a flypast at the air force station. 
  • Multiple fighter jets such as the General Dynamics' F-16, US-based Lockheed Martin's F-35, Harvard Trainer, Dassualt's Rafale, besides the Sarang Helicopter team, Sukhoi-30 MKI and Suryakiran Aerobatics team will display their capabilities during the flying display. This will be followed by a static display with the participation of several other helicopters and fighter jets from defence companies across the world. 
  • India's defence sector and defence capabilities will get a boost through Aero India as companies from the US, Russia and Israel are expected to sign multiple MoUs on defence deals with India. US aerospace major Boeing said its focus is on boosting local services, investments and partnerships in complimenting India's ambitious goal of achieving self-reliance whereas Russian firm Rostec will pitch its Su-57 stealth fighter jet project and convince India to join forces in its manufacturing. Israel Aerospace Industries, which will display a number of drones, a supersonic long-range air-ground assault rocket, a mini communications satellite, and an electronic warfare system, will also sign a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Indian defence contractors.
  • On the first day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the 'CEOs Round Table' meeting followed by the Defence Ministers' Conclave on February 14, which will bring the Defence Ministers of participating nations together. The Ministers will discuss ways to attract investment and build manufacturing capacity through research and development and collaborations.
READ | Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to display Next Gen Supersonic Trainer at Aero India 2023
READ | DRDO to project 'Atmanirbhar' prowess in technologies & systems during Aero India 2023
READ | PM Modi to inaugurate Aero India 2023 on Feb 13, Defence Minister to host the conclave
READ | Aero India set to take off, dazzling aerial displays on the cards
First Published:
COMMENT