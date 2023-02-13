Aero India 2023's International Seminar Brainstorms Future Of Aerospace & Defence

On Sunday, the biennial Aero India International Seminar, a prelude to the Aero India 2023, witnessed an exchange of ideas on wide range of topics, including various futuristic technologies, vision for the emerging technologies and technologies to shape the future warfare in Bengaluru, a day before the start of mega Aero India 2023 show.

The event organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) especially asserted working to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India developed by 2047.

The seminar, based on 'Aerospace and Defence Technologies-Way Forward' provided excellent exposure to all participating professionals by bringing together the best in the field from across the world. Dr VK Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog, attended the seminar as the Chief Guest, while S Somanath, Secretary Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, was the Guest of Honour. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, President, AeSI and Dr Samir V Kamat, Chairman, DRDO, presided over the seminar proceedings.

Apart from them, over 600 delegates participated in this one-day seminar, including delegates from academia, industry, Research and Development (R&D) organisations, startups and students.

21 speakers of eminence from both India and abroad deliver technical talks

The Ministry of Defence stated that several innovative ideas were exchanged for the benefit of all the participants. The seminar also provided opportunity for extensive interaction and dissemination of information among scientists, industry partners, services, academia and covered a wide range of topics including novel research in composites, futuristic.



Power and Propulsion Technology, Machine Learning models in complex airborne systems, verification of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, high end aerospace instrumentation and emerging trends in airborne surveillance technologies were also discussed in the seminar.



Addressing the gathering, Dr VK Saraswat presented various futuristic technologies that are likely to shape the future of warfare. He emphasized on taking learnings from the past to prepare our vision for the emerging technologies and future warfare and stressed upon the adoption of disruptive technologies like AI and Additive Manufacturing (AM) in Hypersonic Aircraft, Directed Energy Weapons, Robotics and Autonomous Systems in addition to Unmanned Aerial Systems and Tactical Drones.



He highlighted the role of the private sector as a long-term strategic partner in making investments in the manufacturing sector and thereby, creating a strong defence industrial ecosystem.



Further, S Somanath made a presentation on ISRO’s latest programs, Chandrayan-3 and Gaganyan and elaborated on the challenges faced in space programs and methods to overcome these challenges.



Referring to the Prime Minister's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047, Dr Samir V Kamat, stated that the Aerospace and Defence sector must play a key role to fulfill the PM's vision.



According to the Ministry of Defence, a total 24 Indian Women Professionals in Aviation & Aerospace (IWPA) from DRDO, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) were felicitated.



A seminar souvenir and the Aeronautical Society of India magazine were released on the occasion.



During the day, three technical sessions were conducted. Further, 21 speakers of eminence from both India and abroad delivered technical talks leading to emergence of innovative ideas and scope for collaborative projects.



A panel discussion on “The Perspectives of Research and Development in Aerospace and Defence sectors in India for next 25 years”, was also conducted where scientists, technologists and experts from industry made several notable contributions.