Aero India 21: 'Plans To Spend $130 Bn On Military Modernisation', Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the 13th Edition of Aero India 2021 at Bengaluru, as the three-day AirShow kick-started on Wednesday, February 3. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Singh hailed Karnataka as an attractive destination for the defence and aerospace industry.

"The existing supply chains, developed by aerospace and engineering firms, an investor-friendly government, with simplified procedures and fast-track business approvals through the single-window mechanism, combine to make Karnataka a very attractive destination for the industry, "Raksha Mantri said.

Attended the inaugural ceremony of the @AeroIndiashow in Bengaluru today. Despite the constraints posed by the global pandemic, I am pleased to see such a large number of participants in this year’s event. pic.twitter.com/5XkEgTgzKd — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 3, 2021

Aero India 2021, the country's premier aerospace and defence exhibition, will display India's vast potential, and the multifarious opportunities that our country offers in the field of defence and aerospace sector. It also promises to be the World’s First-Ever Hybrid Aero and Defence exhibition, he said.

"I believe Aero India 2021 will boost investment, expand manufacturing ecosystem, support enterprises, appreciate and enhance the technology levels and propel the economic growth for the country," Singh said.

In order to maximize the reach and participation, the event is being conducted in a hybrid format with a concurrent Virtual Exhibition which will integrate the Seminars, B2B interactions etc. The Defence Minister said this year, that Aero India 21 has truly gone digital and global.

Karnataka: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Aero India show in Bengaluru; the event to be held from today to February 5. pic.twitter.com/jZHDDn42aV — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

Singh informed that about 540 exhibitors including 80 foreign companies, Defence Ministers, Delegates, Service chiefs and officials from over 55 countries are taking part in the event. He thanked the Defence Ministers from Maldives, Ukraine, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Comoros and Madagascar who joined the show in person and virtually.

Govt to spend $130 billion on military modernization

Raksha Matri said that domestic manufacturing of bigger and complex defence platforms has now become the focus of India's policy under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”. He announced that the country will spend $130 billion on advancing military power.

"We have taken many steps to strengthen our security apparatus recently. We plan to spend 130 Billion Dollar on military modernization.

The Government of India has enhanced FDI in Defence Sector up to 74% through the Automatic Route and 100% through the Government route, which would act as a catalyst for foreign players to invest in India, he added.

The Minister invited business leaders from across the globe in this field to take advantage of the various initiatives of government and set-up manufacturing units in the country.

"With focused attention being laid on the promotion of exports of Indian defence products, India is steadily marching from ‘Make in India’ towards ‘Make for the World’. To achieve the twin goals of self-reliance and exports, we have set a target to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,75,000 Crore, including export of Rs. 35,000 Crore in Aerospace and Defence goods and services by the year 2024," he said.

