Aero India Show 2021 Day 2: Rajnath Singh Addresses IOR Defence Mins; Emphasises Potential

On Thursday, the Aero India 2021 event got underway for day 2. Asia's biggest Aerospace and defence exhibition had kicked off on Wednesday, at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru, amid COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day global event focuses on Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and the country's indigenous defence sector capabilities. The 13th edition of the International event is the world's first hybrid Aerospace show.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed IOR (Indian Ocean Region) Defence Ministers’ Conclave in Bengaluru on Thursday, at Aero India 2021, Asia's largest Aero show being held at Bengaluru from February 3 to 5.

Delivered a keynote address at the IOR Defence Ministers’ Conclave in Bengaluru today. Sharing the text of my speech. https://t.co/QeMCynXho6 pic.twitter.com/FKAycet51M — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 4, 2021

"There is a political, strategic and economic logic for IOR to be the region of the future. Futures of countries in the IOR are interlinked and dependent on how effectively and efficiently we tackle present and emerging challenges and leverage opportunities in the Indian Ocean", added Singh.

The event was inaugurated by Rajnath Singh on Feb 3. He took to Twitter and said that India is looking forward to increasing its defence manufacturing capabilities as it cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defence.

Inaugurated the HAL's new LCA-Tejas Production Line in Bengaluru today. Under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ India is looking forward to increase its defence manufacturing capabilities. India cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defence. @HALHQBLR pic.twitter.com/7HCmYnjp1P — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 2, 2021

601 exhibitors including 523 from India and 78 from 14 different countries are participating in the 3-day event. The show witnessed the marvellous manoeuvres on the display of the aircraft by the three Indian defence forces; Army, Navy and IAF.

Some of the highlights from the Aero Show Day-1

