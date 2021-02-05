Last Updated:

Aero India Show 2021: IAF's Surya Kiran & Sarang Showcase Breathtaking Aerobatic Display

The integrated air display of Surya Kiran and Sarang of Indian Air Force (IAF) was the highlight on the last day of 13th Aero India show in Bengaluru.

Astha Singh
Day-3 of Aero India Show 2021
Suryakiran Aerobatic Team

CAS Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria with the Suryakiran IAF donning khakhi and Sarang IAF teams in Orange overalls. First time pioneered their first integrated display at Aero India 2021.

Day-3 of Aero India Show 2021
Suryakiran Aerobatic Team

Aerial display of Aircraft and Helicopters together to showcase their prowess in the air at Aero Show 2021.

Day-3 of Aero India Show 2021
Suryakiran Aerobatic Team

Suryakiran Aerobatic Team's Aircraft and Helicopter preparing for the combined display.

Day-3 of Aero India Show 2021
Suryakiran Aerobatic Team

The first-ever combined display of Fixed-wing and Helicopter display teams.

Day-3 of Aero India Show 2021
Sarang Helicopter Display Team

Jaw-dropping display of Suryakiran IAF and for AeroIndia and Sarang IAF for Aero show 2021.

Day-3 of Aero India Show 2021
Rajnath Singh's Twitter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the ‘Startup Manthan’ at #AeroIndia2021 in Bengaluru. He said, "Happy to see innovative ideas & technologies adding new vigour to the startup ecosystem".

Day-3 of Aero India Show 2021
Suryakiran Aerobatic Team

Sarang Helicopter Display team 

