Aero India Show: Sale Of Non-veg Items Banned 10 Km Around Venue In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru civic body on Friday ordered closure of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants from January 30 till February 20, in view of the Aero India Show.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in its public notice said that there will be prohibition on serving and sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

The Aero India Show will be conducted from February 13 to 17.

The BBMP said, "It is to the notice of general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition of serving/sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Air Force Station, Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20".

Any violation of this will attract punishment under the BBMP Act-2020 and the rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937, it said.

According to the BBMP officials, the decision was taken as the non-veg food littered in public places attract lots of scavenger birds, especially kites, which can cause mid air mishaps.

Aero India in its website stated that a total of 731 exhibitors have registered -- 633 Indian and 98 foreign -- for the airshow.

According to officials, Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996.