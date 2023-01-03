Afghan Americans Protest Infront Of White House Against Taliban Ban On Women's Education

Large groups of Afghan Americans are protesting in front of the White House against the Taliban ban on women's education on Sunday, January 1. They are against the recent ban on women's education in Afghanistan These Afghan Americans are against the Taliban ban. They have pledged to fight against the atrocious policy of the Taliban regime.

Afghan Americans protest against Taliban's ban on women's education

Protestor Rayan Yasini said, "We are here to fight for girls' right to education." Yasini represents the Afghan cultural society from California. She was joined by a large number of Afghan Americans from across the country.

"Ever since the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, girls no longer have the right to study. We are here to ensure that it does not stay that way." Yasini added.

President of the Afghan society, Nasir Khan had urged to withdraw the Taliban ban on the education of girls in Afghanistan. "fghan girls need to get their rights," he demanded.

Hikmat Sorosh, an Afghan American participating in the protest has alleged that the Taliban has systematically taken steps to prevent girls from education. "The whole world is watching. The United Nations is watching," he added.

UN's action against Taliban ban

The United Nations (UN) has suspended some "time-critical" programmes in Afghanistan after the Taliban prohibited women from working in humanitarian non-governmental organisations. According to a press release from the World Health Organization, many other activities will be halted as a result of the Taliban's ban on women's aid workers. This will have the greatest impact on the country's most vulnerable communities, particularly women and children.