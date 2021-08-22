Afghan Crisis: Air India Flight With 87 Indians Lands In Delhi, Afghan MPs Also Evacuated

Amid the Afghanistan crisis, more Indian Air Force (IAF) sorties and flights were flown into Kabul on Saturday to evacuate Indian citizens. As per sources, one Indigo flight from Hamad International Airport carrying Indians landed in New Delhi on Sunday. Another Air India flight carrying 87 Indians has also reached back, sources reported. The Air India flight was bringing back citizens who were evacuated by the IAF from Kabul and flown to Tajikistan.

In the visuals shared by the MEA on Twitter, the citizens who were evacuated were seen raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after landing. Afghan MPs and two Nepalese nationals were also a part of the evacuation from Hamad International Airport, as per reports.

Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan!

AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated.

Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe.

More evacuation flights to follow. pic.twitter.com/YMCuJQ7595 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021

Jubilant evacuees on their journey home ! pic.twitter.com/3sfvSaEVK7 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021

IAF launches evacuation missions

Following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, IAF C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians on Saturday morning and landed in Tajikistan for refuelling. Sources have revealed that the IAF is expected to carry out more evacuation missions from Kabul. Indian government officials are assisting in the evacuation of Indian citizens on the ground in Kabul, ANI reported.

The passengers were earlier evacuated from Kabul by an IAF aircraft. pic.twitter.com/03ZBOZEpvQ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021

On 17 August, IAF's C-17 aircraft carrying nearly 150 Indian nationals from Kabul arrived at the Hindan Air Force Station at around 5:20 PM after a pit stop in Jamnagar. In the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, the IAF evacuated 200 Indian citizens from the war-torn nation tillTuesday in two sorties of IAF's C-17 Globemaster.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had also affirmed the nation's commitment to safely bring back Indian citizens from terror-torn Kabul. "Even after Kabul airspace closed, IAF's C130 Hercules Globemaster aircraft flew to Afghanistan to bring back our citizens to the country. These flights are operating to bring back our people safely," Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the evacuation process of the Indians and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan. Additionally, the Government has also opened E-visas for all Afghan nationals, irrespective of their religion.

