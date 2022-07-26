Afghan Envoy Hails India For Appointing Tribal Woman Droupadi Murmu As President

Afghanistan hailed India's noble step to appoint a tribal woman Droupadi Murmu, as the new President of the country. In a series of tweets on Monday, Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay took to the microblogging site and compared India's situation with the deplorable condition of Afghan women under the de facto Taliban regime. He said New Delhi has chosen a woman president at a time when Afghan women are reeling under a grave humanitarian crisis and barred from their basic rights.

"Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu - A woman from a marginalised tribe takes India's highest office at a time when Afghan women face erosion of their basic rights. One million girls have been banned from secondary schools, depriving them of education and future," tweeted Mamundzay.

माननीय राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू - एक हाशिए की जनजाति की एक महिला ऐसे समय में भारत का सर्वोच्च पद लेती है जब अफगान महिलाओं को उनके मूल अधिकारों के क्षरण का सामना करना पड़ता है।



दस लाख लड़कियों को माध्यमिक विद्यालयों से शिक्षा और भविष्य से वंचित करने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।1 pic.twitter.com/NS0JqYSfTq — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) July 25, 2022

Notably, the circumstances for women in Afghanistan have deteriorated tremendously since the Taliban ousted the democratically elected government and came into power last year. The same has been echoed in the recent report published by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). According to the report, the erosion of women's rights has been one of the most notable aspects of the de facto administration to date. "Before the Taliban came to power, women and girls had progressively had their rights to fully participate in education, the workplace and other aspects of public and daily life.

रोजगार के लिए कोई पहुंच या अधिकार नहीं है।



वे सार्वजनिक और राजनीतिक जीवन में भाग नहीं ले सकते। अफगान महिलाएं तेजी से सबसे खराब संभावित परिस्थितियों का सामना कर रही हैं, जिसकी आशंका कई लोगों को एक साल पहले थी। 2/2 — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) July 25, 2022

However, these rights have been restricted and in many cases completely taken away following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban," noted the report. Meanwhile, illustrating the current situation in Afghanistan, Mamundzay stressed there is no access or entitlement to employment for women, and, they cannot even participate in public and political life. "Afghan women are increasingly facing the worst possible circumstances that many feared a year ago," said the Afghan envoy.

'Bogus promises' for women

It is worth mentioning after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Ever since the horrifying takeover in August last year, women across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the closure of schools and colleges. Recently, the Taliban's Ministry of Education (MoE) said the group is close to a solution for reopening the school for girls. Despite all this, the Taliban regime has not taken any concrete steps to restore fundamental rights.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi/@FMamundzay