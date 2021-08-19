Afghan National Recounts Narrow Escape From Taliban; Shares Concern For Family's Safety

Ahmed Abdul Ghani, an Afghan native, narrowly escaped capture by the Taliban when he arrived in India on August 14, a day before the Taliban took control of the ARG Presidential Palace. In 2012, Ahmed, a businessman in the pharmaceutical industry in Lajpat Nagar, visited India for the first time. Ahmed's path has been an emotional roller coaster.

Afghan nation narrow escape from Taliban in Afghanistan; worried about family

For five years, Ahmed, a former US Army commander, was the head manager for 4,500 interpreters in the International Security Assistant Force (ISAF), a NATO-led military deployment. Then he was stricken by tragedy. Abdul Ghani, his father, was killed by the Taliban. The reason for this is that Ahmed refused to cooperate with the rebels in providing information on the number of interpreters employed by the ISAF.

Afghan Nation with business visa sought refuge in India

Abdul Ghani was a Kabul University professor. Later, he fled Afghanistan and went to India to look for refuge. He enrolled in the Masters in Pharmacy programme at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). He became an entrepreneur after finishing his education in 2016. He has a business visa that is set to expire on September 30.

Afghans consider India their second home: Afghan national

Disappointed that President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, Ahmed says, “The Talibanis have gone to my home in Kabul three times and inquired about me. I have eight family members and I have applied for an emergency e-visa on Tuesday. I spoke to my family members. Though they are fine, they are in fear and not stepping out of the home”. Saying that Afghanistan is where his heart is, he said, “I want to go back to Afghanistan. But if I go now, I am sure death will knock on my doors. “ Stating that Afghans consider India as their second home, he said, “I am thankful to the Indian government for extending help to the Afghan people. The Afghanis will never forget the help and support given by the Indian government. We consider India as a second home”.

