Afghan Nationals In India Celebrate Independence Day Amidst Taliban Takeover Back Home

Afghan nationals in India celebrated their 102nd Independence Day in New Delhi on Thursday, August 19. The Afghan nationals expressed concern for their fellow citizens who are in Afghanistan amidst the recent takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. Afghans gathered at a park near Delhi's Jangpura Metro Station. They were seen waving their national flag in New Delhi.

Afghan nationals living in New Delhi celebrated their Independence Day. An Afghani girl told news agency ANI that they are celebrating Independence Day here as they are not able to celebrate it in Afghanistan due to the Taliban takeover. Another Afghan boy told ANI that he is celebrating his nation's Independence Day with his friends. Speaking to ANI, another person added that three people died in Afghanistan's Jalalabad.

Locals were spotted waving the Afghan flag on their Independence Day near Kabul airport. Chaos erupted as the Taliban fired bullets and took down the Afghan flag and killed several people. The flag-waving Afghans were also killed at various other cities in the country. Taliban forces forcibly took down the Afghan flag and fired at protestors near the Kabul airport. They were also seen covering up and hiding the Afghan flag with a black cloth.

On the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day on August 19, the Taliban officially declared the country as an 'Islamic Emirate'. The spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, on the occasion of Independence Day, declared that Afghanistan's name will be changed to 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan'. Taliban had coined the term during its reign between 1996-2001.

It is worth mentioning that US President Joe Biden had announced that all American troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11. The Taliban launched an offensive, taking over cities like Kandahar. Finally, on August 15, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital, Kabul.

President Ashraf Ghani surrendered to the extremist group and fled the country. Terrifying visuals from war-torn Afghanistan emerged on the internet that showed thousands of civilians trying to leave their country in a desperate attempt to save themselves.

